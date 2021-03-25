Here's McDonald's, in Morrowind

Given there's a player out there building Pizza Huts and KFCs in No Man's Sky, perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise to see the golden arches over Vvardenfell. No, I'm still a bit weirded out by what modder Ignatious has done in Welcome to McDagoth's, a mod that adds a familiar fast-food restaurant to the town of Balmora in Morrowind.

At McDagoth's the menu includes Big Guar, Skooma Shake, Big Red Mountain, and Quarter-Khajiit with Cheese—which I hope is a euphemism for a burger that weighs as much as a quarter of a Khajiit, given that they are sentient cat people who don't deserve to be ground into burger patties. McDagoth's also sells equippable hats with the logo on them.

Weirdly, this isn't the first mod for adding a burger joint to Morrowind. There's also Balmora Burger Franchise, which puts a Whataburger into the same town if you want to imagine competition between two chain restaurants in your otherworldly fantasy RPG.

Guess it's time to update our list of the best Morrowind mods.