Here's a game about nuking a businessman to smash him through buildings

I’ve seen my fair share of weighty, emotional concepts come out of game jams, but never have I been so blown away such a high-flying idea. OK, not entirely true, but for the sake of puns, I dig it. In Nuclear Business, you direct a nuclear bomb to land on or around a lone businessman to send him flying through nearby buildings for, what else, points.

Because I’ve read several books, I’m inclined to interpret the businessman as ‘business’ taking over ‘man’ and the bomb—stick with me here—as our subconscious attempting to separate the business from the man, but in doing so, we destroy buildings, obviously symbolic of progress under the reign of business as defined by modern man. I’m working on a dissertation.

But really, while it may be the result of a quick game jam, Nuclear Business looks like a funny twist on simple physics-based gameplay. You can follow the development and sign up for the alpha on the Nuclear Business subreddit.