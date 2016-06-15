Here are 11 minutes of Tekken 7 footage

Heihachi and his bessie mates Kazuya and Akuma (please don't reach for the Tekken wiki, I've no idea) have a playful scrap in this reel of Tekken 7 footage, recorded by our friends (well actually we've not met, but I reckon we'd get on) at Gamespot. It certainly looks like a Tekken game, which is to say an extravagant 3D fighter hopefully starring a big panda and a sentient wooden dummy.

Bandai Namco are hoping to win over the esports crowd with this one. We'll see how that pans out when Tekken 7 releases on Steam in early 2017.