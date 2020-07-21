Get out of the tub and build Geralt's gaming PC

The best Witcher 3 gaming PC is easy enough to piece together, but if you're a true super-fan with coin to toss then you might want to take a look at this monster rig. This build guide is for those of us that not only want to play The Witcher 3 with the highest frame rates but do so with a PC fit for Geralt of Rivia himself—or as close as we can get, Henry Cavill.
We've all collectively swooned over The Witcher building a gaming PC, but you may have noticed some convenient blurring has made it a little tricky to figure out the exact parts Cavill used in his immense gaming rig. Not to worry, we've used our Witcher senses to deduct a palpable parts list.
So what sort of PC is fit for Cavill? A very expensive one, of course. My back-of-the-napkin maths would have his entire PC build, including a very expensive monitor, valued at $6,374 off the shelves. Sans ludicrous cutting-edge screen, you're still looking at a grand total of $4,375—give or take a few crowns.
Geralt of Rivia's gaming PC build
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Motherboard: Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)
- Cooler: NZXT Kraken Z73
- Graphics card: Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC
- SSD: Samsung 970 Pro 1TB SSD x2
- RAM: G.Skill Trident Z RGB 32GB (2x 16GB)
- PSU: Seasonic Prime Platinum
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Elite
- Mouse: Unknown
- Case: Fractal Design Define 7
- Headset: Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless
- Monitor: Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ
Suffice to say, this gaming PC will have no qualms with prospect of The Witcher 3 at Ultra—or most other games for that matter. Yet even an RTX 2080 Ti may struggle to really make the most of the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ's 4K resolution at 144Hz. That's a helluva lot of screen, and and even more whopping price tag. If I were to follow in Cavill's footsteps, the monitor would be the first place I'd look to save pennies.
Now if you want your Witcher PC to look the part, and like it's torn right out of Kaer Morhen, that's a whole other story. Try and track down something like the In Win Medieval Metal full tower case and go from there, perhaps?