The first No Man's Sky patch is done, will bring new "features, balances and content"

If you're anything like me, instead of playing games this week you've been watching leaked videos of No Man's Sky gameplay footage. Without spoiling anything (though the game is virtually limitless, so what's to spoil?), it does have bugs, ranging minor through to hilarious. That's to be expected for a game this massive and so reliant on procedural generation, but Hello Games is being proactive when it comes to squashing them. The first patch for the game has just been completed.

Here's what the studio tweeted earlier today:

5am at Hello Games. Wrapping up a month of work on our first update. Lots of new features, balancing and content pic.twitter.com/yF82uarHxpAugust 3, 2016

No doubt the promise of "lots of new features" and "content" will turn No Man's Sky's already hysterical fanbase into a pile of frothing maniacs (count me among them). It does suggest that what we've seen in leaked footage isn't the full extent of the game's features, but it could also point to stuff that has always been planned to roll out post-launch.

Whatever the case, one player claims to have seen a lot of what the game has to offer, but we won't know for sure until next week. Or more realistically, months later.