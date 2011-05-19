Hellgate: London to return as a free-to-play MMO

Hanabitsoft have announced that they're bringing back Flagship Studio's 2009 MMO Hellgate: London as a free-to-play title later this year. A short closed beta test is set to run from June 3 to June 5 ahead of a full release in North America. There's no mention of a European release just yet.

Shacknews say that more details are expected soon, but it's almost certain that the free to play MMO will be supported by micro-transactions. Hellgate: London was set in a grim post-apocalyptic vision of London overrun by demons. Players took the role of techno-magical knights fighting back against the invasion. Hanabitsoft also bought up Flagship's test project, Mythos , and re-released it recently as its own free to play MMO.