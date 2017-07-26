Hellblade reveals in-game photo mode ahead of launch

Announced for PlayStation 4 consoles at Gamescom 2014 and for PC a few months thereafter, Hellblade feels like it's been in development for quite some time. Ninja Theory has now revealed that when its incoming action adventure game does finally land on August 8, it'll come with an in-game photo mode.

Alongside the announcement, the Enslaved and DmC developer provided some handy snaps which showcase the mode in practice. So as to best see what it's all about, let's have a gander at those first.

"We are very pleased to announce that Photo Mode will be available in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice when the game launches on August 8," says Ninja Theory in a statement. "You can easily capture Senua in action and the breathtaking scenery of the Viking wildlands, like the images above which were taken using the in-game Photo Mode. We’ve provided various filters and tools for you to add your own personal touches to your favourite Hellblade moments, including camera pan and roll, focal distance, colour grading, and more."

Ninja Theory adds that Hellblade's Photo Mode is readily accessible in-game via its main menu.

Last week, we wrote about ShareGamingHub, a community-driven file sharing site whose aim is to popularise videogame photography in the same way YouTube has done video. Our Andy is of course no stranger to professional standard in-game photography—and it's always nice to see new games adding similar modes which in turn widen the scope of their base remit.

Chris' words on Hellblade are over two years old now, but they're good. Check those out ahead of the game's August 8 launch.