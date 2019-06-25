Heavy Rain is out now on PC with a free demo

Quantic Dream's thriller Heavy Rain, formerly only available on PlayStation, has now launched a PC version. It's available now through the Epic Games Store with a free demo.

It's a David Cage game that features an emotionally shattered dad, a doughy private detective, a plucky journalist, and FBI agent as playable characters in a drama about a serial killer who targets young boys. As a game, it's more a piece of interactive fiction and storytelling, and Cage's idiosyncratic approach to game design has been the subject of no small number of memes.

Here's the trailer:

And now you can experience all that for yourself. Heavy Rain is available on the Epic Games Store for $19.99.