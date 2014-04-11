Hearthstone singleplayer adventure mode announced, called Curse of Naxxramas

"New interactive corners!" isn't a phrase you'd normally associate with an exciting announcement, but Blizzard's Hearthstone does have some proddable boards. The game's new corners are attached to a somewhat more significant announcement: a new singleplayer PvE mode. Curse of Naxxramas: A Hearthstone Adventure will challenge players to overcome five wings of the Warcraft dungeon—flinging their decks at a series of bosses, in order to earn brand new cards.

Quoth the Blizzard :

"The ancient necropolis Naxxramas, a base of operations for the powerful lich Kel'Thuzad and his plague-bearing undead host, comes to Hearthstone in a single player PvE Adventure that anyone can undertake! Progress through one of the five unique wings of the dungeon and gain new cards for your Hearthstone collection by defeating the iconic bosses that you'll face along the way – the oversized arachnid Maexxna, the fungal horror Loatheb and the shambling abomination Patchwerk are just a few of the horrors that await your challenge. Each boss has their own unique cards and Hero Powers at their disposal to challenge even the most seasoned of card-slinging adventurers!"

In addition to the bosses, each class will have a distinct challenge designed to add an extra layer of difficulty to existing encounters. And yes, the adventure will have its own board.

While the launch date is yet to be announced, Blizzard have revealed how the expansion will be released. Over five weeks, each wing will be opened in turn, starting with the The Arachnid Quarter. That section of the adventure will be free to all players, and subsequent areas will be made available for in-game gold or real money.

Head over to Blizzard's announcement post for more information, and to check out some of the new cards that are due to be added.