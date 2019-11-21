Here are all the Hearthstone Battlegrounds card with which you can wage war

Need a list of all the Hearthstone Battlegrounds cards? Battlegrounds is Hearthstone's take on the popular autobattler genre, where matches are won through careful planning and selecting the right cards for each situation. In case you don't know how to play Hearthstone Battlegrounds, you start by recruiting minions in the tavern during the recruiting phase, who act as your cards in battle.
Each Hearthstone Battlegrounds minion has its own tavern tier, from 1 to 6. A minion's tier is represented by the number of golden stars in the top left corner of the card and they all work to protect your choice of a variety of Hearthstone Battlegrounds heroes. When your hero is down, you lose.
When you begin a match your tavern is at tier 1, but as you play you can upgrade the tavern to give you access to more powerful cards. Minions only spawn of a level equal or lower than your current tier, so keep in mind which minions can be spawned in what tier. Some minions will be shared in Battlegrounds, and as you progress through the tiers, the number of copies of each minion decreases. Here's a table listing the tavern total:
- Tier 1: 18 copies
- Tier 2: 15 copies
- Tier 3: 13 copies
- Tier 4: 11 copies
- Tier 5: 9 copies
- Tier 6: 6 copies
All Hearthstone Battlegrounds cards
In this guide, we’ve gathered all the current Hearthstone Battlegrounds cards below and divided them by their minion type. You can also see their attack, health, and tavern tier information for each.
Beasts
Alleycat
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 1
- Health: 1
- Ability: Battlecry - Summon a 1/1 Cat
Dire Wolf Alpha
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 2
- Health: 2
- Ability: Adjacent minions have +1 Attack
Kindly Grandmother
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 1
- Health: 1
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 3/2 Big Bad Wolf
Mounted Raptor
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 3
- Health: 2
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a random 1-Cost minion
Rat Pack
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 2
- Health: 2
- Ability: Deathrattle: Summon a number of 1/1 rats equal to this minion’s Attack
Scavenging Hyena
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 2
- Health: 2
- Ability: Whenever a friendly Beast dies, gain +2/+2
Infested Wolf
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 3
- Health: 3
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon two 1/1 Spiders
Cave Hydra
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 2
- Health: 4
- Ability: Also damages the minions next to whomever this attacks
The Beast
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 9
- Health: 7
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 3/3 Finkle Einhorn for your opponent
Goldrinn, the Great Wolf
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 4
- Health: 4
- Ability: Deathrattle - Give your Beasts +4/+4
Ironhide Direhorn
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 7
- Health: 7
- Ability: Overkill - Summon a 5/5 Ironhide Runt
Sated Threshadon
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 5
- Health: 7
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon three 1/1 Murlocs
Savannah Highmane
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 6
- Health: 5
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon two 2/2 Hyenas
Mama Bear
- Tier: 6
- Attack: 4
- Health: 4
- Ability: Whenever you summon a Beast, give it +4/+4
Maexxna
- Tier: 6
- Attack: 2
- Health: 8
- Ability: Poisonous
Gentle Megasaur
- Tier: 6
- Attack: 5
- Health: 4
- Ability: Battlecry - Adapt your Murlocs
Ghastcoiler
- Tier: 6
- Attack: 7
- Health: 7
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon 2 random Deathrattle minions
Demons
Voidwalker
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 1
- Health: 3
- Ability: Taunt
Vulgar Homunculus
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 2
- Health: 4
- Ability: Taunt. Battlecry: Deal 2 damage to your hero
Nathrezim Overseer
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 2
- Health: 4
- Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Demon +2/+2
Imp Gang Boss
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 2
- Health: 4
- Ability: Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 1/1 Imp
Siegebreaker
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 5
- Health: 8
- Ability: Taunt. Your other Demons have +1 Attack
Annihilian Battlemaster
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 3
- Health: 1
- Ability: Battlecry - Gain +1 Health for each damage your hero has taken
Mal’Ganis
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 9
- Health: 7
- Ability: Your other Demons have +2/+2. Your hero is immune
Voidlord
- Tier: 6
- Attack: 3
- Health: 9
- Ability: Taunt. Deathrattle - Summon three 1/3 Demons with Taunt
Mechs
Mecharoo
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 1
- Health: 1
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 1/1 Jo-E Bot
Micro Machine
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 1
- Health: 2
- Ability: At the start of each turn, gain + Attack
Annoy-o-Tron
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 1
- Health: 2
- Ability: Taunt. Divine Shield
Harvest Golem
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 2
- Health: 3
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a 2/1 Damaged Golem
Kaboom Bot
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 2
- Health: 2
- Ability: Deathrattle - Deal 4 damage to a random enemy minion
Pogo-Hopper
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 1
- Health: 1
- Ability: Battlecry - Gain +2/+2 for each other Pogo-Hopper you played this game
Shielded Minibot
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 2
- Health: 2
- Ability: Divine Shield
Zoobot
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 3
- Health: 3
- Ability: Battlecry - Give a random friendly Beast, Dragon, and Murloc +1/+1
Metaltooth Leaper
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 3
- Health: 3
- Ability: Battlecry - Give your other Mechs +2 Attack
Cobalt Guardian
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 6
- Health: 3
- Ability: Whenever you summon a Mech, gain Divine Shield
Piloted Shredder
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 4
- Health: 3
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a random 2-Cost minion
Psycho-o-Tron
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 3
- Health: 4
- Ability: Taunt. Divine Shield
Replicating Menace
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 3
- Health: 1
- Ability: Magnetic. Deathrattle - Summon three 1/1 Microbots
Screwjank Clunker
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 2
- Health: 5
- Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Mech +2/+2
Annoy-o-Module
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 2
- Health: 4
- Ability: Magnetic. Divine Shield. Taunt
Iron Sensei
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 2
- Health: 2
- Ability: At the end of your turn, give another friendly Mech +2/+2
Junkbot
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 1
- Health: 5
- Ability: Whenever a friendly Mech dies, gain +2/+2
Piloted Sky Golem
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 6
- Health: 4
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon a random 4-Cost minion
Security Rover
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 2
- Health: 6
- Ability: Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 2/3 Mech with Taunt
Mechano-Egg
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 0
- Health: 5
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon an 8/8 Robosaur
Foe Reaper 4000
- Tier: 6
- Attack: 6
- Health: 9
- Ability: Also damages the minions next to whomever it attacks
Sneed’s Old Shredder
- Tier: 6
- Attack: 5
- Health: 7
- Ability: Summon a random Legendary minion
Murlocs
Murloc Tidecaller
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 1
- Health: 2
- Ability: Whenever you summon a Murloc, gain +1 Attack
Murloc Tidehunter
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 2
- Health: 1
- Ability: Battlecry - Summon a 1/1 Murloc Scout
Rockpool Hunter
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 1
- Health: 3
- Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Murloc +1/+1
Murloc Warleader
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 3
- Health: 3
- Ability: Your other Murlocs have +2 Attack
Old Murk-Eye
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 2
- Health: 4
- Ability: Charge. Has +1 Attack for each other Murloc on the battlefield
Coldlight Seer
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 2
- Health: 3
- Ability: Battlecry - Give your other Murlocs +2 Health
Toxfin
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 1
- Health: 2
- Ability: Battlecry: Give a friendly Murloc poisonous
Primalfin Lookout
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 3
- Health: 2
- Ability: Battlecry - If you control another Murloc, discover a Murloc
None
Righteous Protector
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 1
- Health: 1
- Ability: Taunt. Divine Shield
Selfless Hero
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 2
- Health: 1
- Ability: Deathrattle - Give a random friendly minion Divine Shield
Wrath Weaver
- Tier: 1
- Attack: 1
- Health: 1
- Ability: After you play a Demon, deal 1 damage to your hero and gain +2/+2
Nightmare Amalgam
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 3
- Health: 4
- Ability: This is an Elemental, Mech, Demon, Murloc, Dragon, Beast, Pirate and Totem
Spawn of N’Zoth
- Tier: 2
- Attack: 2
- Health: 2
- Ability: Deathrattle - Give your minions +1/+1
Crowd Favourite
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 4
- Health: 4
- Ability: Whenever you play a card with Battlecry, gain +1/+1
Crystalweaver
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 5
- Health: 4
- Ability: Battlecry - Give your Demons +1/+1
Houndmaster
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 4
- Health: 3
- Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Beast +2/+2 and Taunt
Khadgar
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 2
- Health: 2
- Ability: Your cards that summon minions summon twice as many
Pack Leader
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 3
- Health: 3
- Ability: Whenever you summon a Beast, give it +3 Attack
Phalanx Commander
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 4
- Health: 5
- Ability: Your Taunt minions have +2 Attack
Shifter Zerus
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 1
- Health: 1
- Ability: Each turn this is in your hand, transform it into a random minion
Soul Juggler
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 3
- Health: 3
- Ability: Whenever a friendly Demon dies, deal 3 damage to a random enemy minion
Tortollan Shellraiser
- Tier: 3
- Attack: 2
- Health: 6
- Ability: Taunt. Deathrattle - Give a random friendly minion +1/+1
Bolvar Fireblood
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 1
- Health: 7
- Ability: Divine Shield. After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield, gain +2 Attack
Defender of Argus
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 2
- Health: 3
- Ability: Battlecry - Give adjacent minions +1/+1 and Taunt
Festeroot Hulk
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 2
- Health: 7
- Ability: After a friendly minion attacks, gain +1 Attack
Menagerie Magician
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 4
- Health: 4
- Ability: Battlecry: Give a random friendly Beast, Dragon, and Murloc +2/+2
Virmen Sensei
- Tier: 4
- Attack: 4
- Health: 5
- Ability: Battlecry - Give a friendly Beast +2/+2
Baron Rivendare
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 1
- Health: 7
- Ability: Your minions trigger their Deathrattles twice
Brann Bronzebeard
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 2
- Health: 4
- Ability: Your Battlecries trigger twice
Lightfang Enforcer
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 2
- Health: 2
- Ability: At the end of your turn, give a random friendly Murloc, Demon, and Beast +2/+2
Strongshell Scavenger
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 2
- Health: 3
- Ability: Battlecry - Give your Taunt minions +2/+2
The Boogeymonster
- Tier: 5
- Attack: 6
- Health: 7
- Ability: Whenever this attacks and kill a minion, gain +2/+2
Kangor’s Apprentice
- Tier: 6
- Attack: 3
- Health: 6
- Ability: Deathrattle - Summon the first 2 friendly Mechs that died this combat
Zapp Slywick
- Tier: 6
- Attack: 7
- Health: 10
- Ability: Windfury. This minion always attacks the enemy with the lowest Attack