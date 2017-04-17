Halo Wars: Definitive Edition to debut on Steam later this week

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, an enhanced version of the 2009 Xbox 360 RTS, was released for the PC late last year—but only as part of a bundle with Halo Wars 2. Microsoft did however say that the game would be given a standalone release sometime in 2017, and so it transpired today that the arrival is just a few days away. Even better, it's on Steam.

In fact, as far as I can tell it's currently only available on Steam. The Windows Store app lists it separately, but at last look the entry still indicated that it's "available only as part of a bundle," specifically the Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition package. Not that it likely matters too much, since I imagine most (not all, but most) potential players would rather opt for the Steam version anyway.

The Steam release has been "updated to run natively on PC," with "improved graphics, new achievements, and all the DLC" that was released for the console version. Controller support, Steam Cloud saves, and Steam leaderboards are in there, too. One thing that is not, however, is compatibility with the Windows Store version for online play: "Network play for this product is exclusive to Steam," the listing says. "Cross-play with Windows Store versions of the same game is not supported."

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition will go live on Steam on April 20. A price hasn't been revealed yet, but this is what you'll need to play:

The Unggoy:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or higher

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or higher Processor: Intel Core i3 or Equivalent

Intel Core i3 or Equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4200 NVIDIA GeForce GT 740M AMD Radeon R5 M240

Intel HD Graphics 4200 NVIDIA GeForce GT 740M AMD Radeon R5 M240 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 12 GB available space

The Sangheili: