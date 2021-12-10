Where to find all the Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles

Looking for all the Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles? There's plenty to keep you busy with the new campaign. But if you're after every missable item and not just the Halo Infinite skulls , this guide will point you in the right direction.

You can't go back and replay individual missions in Halo Infinite, so if you miss a collectible, you'll have to start the campaign again from scratch. 343 Industries are planning on adding a mission select with a future update , but for now, you'll have to make sure you're prepared ahead of time if you want to pick up all the goodies. So with that in mind, here are the Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectible locations.

All Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles locations

Warship Gbraakon is where the first mission takes place in Halo Infinite's campaign. There are four items to pick up, though one audio log is given automatically as part of the story.

The Warship Gbraakon collectibles are:

2x UNSC Audio Logs (one of these is part of the story and unmissable)

1x Skull

1x Banished Audio Log

UNSC Audio Log. (Image credit: 343 Industries)

UNSC Audio Log

After you've taken an elevator to a higher floor, look for the audio log leaning against crates at the top of the ramp, just ahead of you. It has a noticeable blue glow, so it's hard to miss, but you can use your scanner if you're having trouble locating it.

Boom skull. (Image credit: 343 Industries)

Boom skull

This is the first collectible that's very easy to miss. Not long after the elevator, you'll find yourself in a long room with a floor above you and three moving lifts to your right. There are enemies on both floors, so clear them out first before making your way to the second floor. Jump onto the middle lift, and you'll find the Boom skull sitting on a container to your right if you're facing the wall.

Banished Audio Log. (Image credit: 343 Industries)

Banished Audio Log

Towards the end of the mission, you'll arrive in a large room with a raised platform at the opposite end, where you'll need to hack in to shut down the stasis beam. This area is littered with enemies, but you'll find this audio log leaning against the wall on the right side of the room (from where you enter). Again, use your scanner if you don't see it straight away. This one gives off a fairly obvious orange glow.