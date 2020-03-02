3 new Half-Life: Alyx videos show her gravity gloves and upgradable gun in action

Valve has released three new videos showing off Half-Life: Alyx, the VR Half-Life prequel coming on March 23. In the videos you'll see Alyx dealing with headcrabs, zombies, Combine soldiers, puzzles, and all sorts of physical interactions including health stations, locked doors, and more.

And you get a good look at her extremely cool pistol in action, including a visit to an upgrade station to add a reflex sight and laser sight. At one point she also turns it into a grenade launcher by clamping an explosive to the barrel and launching it. You can also see just how useful her gravity gloves are, for snatching items from distance, including away from a barnacle's tongue, not to mention flinging grenades back at the soldiers who threw them.

At one point Alyx even plops a hard hat onto her own head. Some headcrab protection, maybe?

Check out the videos below.