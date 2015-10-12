H1Z1 update brings female zombies, a new hospital and more

Daybreak's zombie survival sim H1Z1 is still in Early Access but the game keeps growing. Today, a spokesperson for the studio announced a major new update rolling out Wednesday (Thursday in Australia) which will bring a range of substantial new additions, including a new hospital area and female zombies.

As is common, both player profiles and the world itself will be wiped to usher in the update. "The world will reset back to its pristine apocalyptic setting and you will need to create new player characters," the spokesperson said. "So if you always wanted the name FluffyPantsExtreme, after the patch you will have an opportunity to claim it for yourself."

Here's the full list of updates. A more thorough rundown of the new additions and bug fixes is expected tomorrow. In the meantime, why not revisit Chris Livingston's reports from the zombie battleground?