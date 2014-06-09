H1Z1 trailer forgoes flashy effects in favour of open-world drama

There's a Microsoft conference happening as I write this, and—in a tiny window in a corner of my stream—I'm being distracted by the whizz-bang particles and drama of the big-budget shooter. Pft, and maybe even tish, say I. I'll take the decidedly more lo-fi action depicted in H1Z1's survive-'em-up. SOE have released a new E3 trailer showing the range and scope of their open-world alpha.

"Offering a total sandbox experience, H1Z1 is a zombie survival MMO set in a post-apocalyptic world where thousands of players must strategically align with friends and against enemies in order to survive the worldwide infection."

Sounds interesting, but I'm still waiting to see exactly how H1Z1 can stand out from current survival kings DayZ and Rust. While we wait for its Early Access release, have a read of Evan's hands-on impressions .

