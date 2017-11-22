Gwent's single-player 'Thronebreaker' campaign has been delayed into 2018

The Gwent single-player campaign Thronebreaker, which had been slated to come out by the end of the year, has been delayed into 2018. Developer CD Projekt Red said in a "development roadmap update" that it has decided to "increase the campaign's scope," and so it's going to need more time to work on it.

"Shifting release windows is always something we approach seriously, however, we’ll never hesitate to do it if we feel you’ll get a better game as a result," CDPR co-founder Marcin Iwiński said. "I would like to apologize everyone who planned to play Thronebreaker over the Holidays—I assure you that we will do our best to make the final game worth the additional wait."

Nobody likes waiting longer than expected for a game, but in CD Projekt's defense, it did the same thing with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—twice—and that worked out pretty well in the end.

On the upside, the pace of Gwent multiplayer updates will be increased, to help attract new players to the game. "We want you to have more fun playing, but we also want to welcome new gamers into an already rolling multiplayer ecosystem," Iwiński said. "Expect content additions like cards, challenges, vanity items, but also game patches, and balance tweaks to be published more frequently."