Gunpoint trailer inspects gadgets, announces Steam release

At this very moment, I'm sat at the temporarily abandoned desk of Gunpoint creator/on-sabbatical PC Gamer section editor Tom Francis. Let's root around through his no-doubt highly encrypted folders to see if we can find any new info about his game. Hmm, here's one called "TOP SECRET GUNPOINT SECRETS - DO NOT OPEN". I wonder what happens if we open it? Ooh, two files: one a video marked "New Gadgets", the other a text file titled, "Gunpoint is coming to Steam". Inside it's just pages of exclamation marks.

Dammit! Clearly he's detected my infiltration, having already publicly released this info - er, yesterday.

The trailer runs through a few of the gadgets you'll be able to play with, including the Hushcracker, Prankspasm and gun re-purposing Longshot. Tom also announces that the game will be available through Steam, with achievements being integrated thanks to the help of Stealth Bastard creator Jonathan Biddle.

What hasn't been revealed is the release date. To be alerted of that, you can sign up to a mailing list on the Gunpoint site .