GTA Online rolls out Independence Day discounts, Guest List rewards, double cash bonuses

Grand Theft Auto 6's 'announcement' is a hoax, Rockstar confirmed today—but GTA Online's rolling update schedule carries on regardless. This week, San Andreas celebrates American Independence Day with a 40 percent discount on its "infamously star spangled" range of Fourth of July-inspired weapons, facepaints, outfits, and that useless firework launcher.

If you followed last week's Guest List bonus instructions, your complimentary GTA$300,000 should now be in your Maze Bank account. If not, it's available to claim alongside an Orange Wireframe Bodysuit between now and July 9. Moreover, Guest List signees can grab a Pink Wireframe Bodysuit and an additional GTA$100,000 free-of-charge by signing in between July 10 and 16.

Smuggler's Run, Special Cargo and Biker Sell Missions are again extended double payouts this week, as are 50 percent discounts on Hangars, Executive Offices, Special Cargo Warehouses, and Biker Clubhouses and Businesses. At 40 percent off, Facilities are going cheap and provide access to GTA Online's Doomsday Heist missions.



The Avenger is again this week's best vehicle deal. With 30 percent off, it costs $3,351,250, which is still a big chunk of change.

More on all of the above lives this-a-way.