GTA Online is getting new Heists in 'an entirely new location' later this year

Rockstar Games has been busy—today it announced a new update for Red Dead Online, including another Outlaw Pass and a new Frontier Pursuit arriving on July 28. There's also a summer update for GTA Online "on the way" that will presumably arrive before summer actually ends.

But there's something else on the horizon for GTA Online that you'll have to wait a little longer for. Later this year, says Rockstar, players can expect "the biggest ever update for GTA Online, featuring our latest take on Heists in an entirely new location."

Oooh. A new heist: good. A different type of heist? Excellent. A new location? Exciting! GTA's last big update added the Diamond Casino & Resort, which provided a new Heist but also included new missions and activities for gambling fans. I'm curious to see what new location will be added to the map, and what else it might include in addition to the new Heist.

Rockstar didn't provide any specific details, but we suspect a flashy trailer for the new location and Heist is in our future.