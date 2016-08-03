GTA Online gets a track editor for its Cunning Stunts mode

Long the domain of mods, stunt racing in GTA Online became easier and more official last month with the rollout of the Cunning Stunts update. This introduced racing circuits with loop-de-loops, boost pads and tubes, turning the sky above Los Santos into a labyrinthine (and very dangerous) racing playground.

An impressive 27 circuits were included as part of that update, but now the possibilities are endless with the addition of the Stunt Race Creator, which is available now. According to the announcement you'll be able to "quickly snap and stack objects together, make branching tracks with split checkpoints" and use all elements found in Rockstar's own stunt tracks.

There are also 250 new stunt props (including bowling pins), as well as flaming rings, massive soccer balls and more. I give it five minutes before someone has mocked up a Rocket League tournament at the outskirts of Mount Chiliad. The studio also hinted at the arrival of a Rockstar Verified Stunt Race contest.

Oh, and there's another new online game mode in the form of Entourage, which "requires tactical teamwork for Bodyguards to transport a well-armoured and armed Target to a designated Extraction Point, all the while battling a team of Assassins attempting to take down the Target."