GTA 5 stunt crew Evolve brings its skills to the Doomsday Heist

I love the Grand Theft Auto stunt scene, and am forever impressed with the teamtage collaborations coming out of Evolve. Its latest is shot alongside counterparts Revolution Alliance and centres around GTA Online's Doomsday Heist.

With a string of moves performed in the likes of flying Deluxos, Comet Safaris, and Sentinel Classics—not to mention some neat gravity-defying moves executed within player-bought facilities—have a gander at the following five and a half minutes of Mad Skillz.

I'm aware not everyone shares the same levels of enthusiasm for these videos as I do, but I can't fathom just how much practice and, crucially, failure goes into perfecting any of that. I love the cracks and blood stains on the walls during Forest's clips, for example, which paint a pretty explicit picture of prior stunts gone wrong.

And what about that Thruster jetpack/BMX link-up stunt at the video's end?