GTA 5 PC update fixes Windows Media Player issue, other bugs

A new GTA 5 patch appeared last night to further fix some of the game's lingering issues. Now, for instance, you can play the game without having Windows Media Player installed. That'll be good news to any Winamp fans so dedicated to the cause that they've spent the last week stubbornly staring at an error message in order to keep their hard drive clean.

What else? Rockstar has nixed a rare bug that caused the Steam version to crash soon after launching. The Rockstar Editor's had some love, too, with various recording, control and display issues being fixes. You can find the full changelist below.