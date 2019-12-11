GTA 5 is getting a new radio station hosted by Danny Brown

There's a new reason to drive aimlessly around Los Santos: GTA 5 (both Story Mode and Online) is getting a new radio station hosted by rapper Danny Brown. It's called iFruit Radio (bet you can't guess what they're riffing on there), and it's set to roll out on December 12, alongside the Diamond Casino Heist.
The station will feature a bunch of on-air guests including Skepta, and the 27-track playlist features the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Yung Thug, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion. Check out the full tracklist below:
- Megan Thee Stallion ft DaBaby – Cash Shit
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Crime Pays
- Skepta ft Nafe Smalls – Greaze Mode
- Pop Smoke – 100K on the Coupe
- slowthai – I Need
- Danny Brown – Dance In The Water
- The Egyptian Lover – Everything She Wants
- Burna Boy ft Zlatan – Killin Dem
- Skepta & AJ Tracey – Kiss and Tell
- D-Block Europe – Kitchen Kings
- JME ft Giggs – Knock Your Block Off
- Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
- Yung Thug ft Gunna and Travis Scott – Hot (Remix)
- DaBaby ft Kevin Gates – POP STAR
- Kranium feat AJ Tracey – Money In The Bank
- J Hus – Must Be
- Baauer and Channel Tres feat. Danny Brown – Ready to Go
- D Double E & Watch the Ride ft DJ Die, Dismantle and DJ Randall – Original Format
- Shoreline Mafia – Wings
- Alkaline – With the Thing
- Headie One ft Skepta – Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)
- City Girls – Act Up
- Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae ft. Take a Daytrip – AL1ENZ
- Koffee ft Gunna – W
- DaBaby – BOP
- Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)
- ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice
- ESSIE GANG ft SQ Diesel – Pattern Chanel
GTA Online is now in its fourth year on PC, and it shows no sign of slowing down. Andy Kelly caught up with some of the development team last month, and there seems to be a lot to look forward to.