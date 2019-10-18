G.Skill is launching ‘extreme low latency’ 32GB DDR4-4000 memory kits

(Image credit: G.Skill)

When it comes to the best RAM, higher end kits typically play things fast and loose—that's to say, the faster RAM is rated to run, the looser the timings. That's not so with G.Skill's new "extreme low latency" 32GB (4x8GB) DDR4-4000 memory kits.

These new kits seemingly have it all, in terms of capacity, speed, and timings. At full bore, G.Skill says these kits can hit 4,000MHz (effective) with 15-16-16-36 timings. G.Skill validated its speed claims on an MSI Meg Z390 Ace motherboard paired with an Intel Core i7-9700K processor.

"Previously, the best CAS latency that memory kits at the DDR4-4000 level could achieve was at CL17. This is surpassed by the new DDR4-4000 CL15-16-16-36 32GB memory kits running under 1.5V," G.Skill says.

For the most part, RAM speed and capacity matter for gaming more than lower latencies. Nevertheless, it's impressive that G.Skill managed to combine all three (speed, capacity, and low timings) in a single package. In addition, G.Skill claims these new kits yield a noticeably bump in bandwidth performance on Ryzen systems.

Normally, an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor bandwidth with a popular DDR4-3200 CL14 kit would fall around 50GB/s for memory read bandwidth in AIDA64. With the new ultra-efficient DDR4-4000 CL15 memory kit, the memory read bandwidth breaks 61GB/s in AIDA64 with a few additional tweaks, along with over 58GB/s in memory write and 65GB/s in memory copy bandwidth speed," G.Skill says.

Realistically, you're not likely to see a huge real world difference between two kits of the same speed and capacity that have different timings. It's still a noteworthy achievement, though. It's also not surprising that these kits are comprised of Samsung's B-die memory chips, as found on many of the top performing memory kits.

This combination of speed, capacity, and timings will be available in G.Skill's classic Trident Z and newer Trident Z Royal memory products, starting in the fourth quarter of this year. As usual. G.Skill did not say how much the kits will cost (we can safely assume they'll be pricey).