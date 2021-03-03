Green Man Gaming's 'Best Ever' sale cuts Marvel's Avengers, Borderlands 3 and more

It's the beginning of a new season, and because every milestone in the passage of time seems to warrant a sale, digital games storefronts are all having sales. Fanatical's started yesterday, and now Green Man Gaming has kicked one off with the audacious title 'Best Ever Sale.'

But you can't buy world peace in this sale, unfortunately, only videogames. There are some good ones, though: Marvel's Avengers is going for AU$44.98, which is 50 percent cheaper than usual. Borderlands 3 is on sale too, just for a change, and can be had for as little as AU$38.23.

But it's arguably the older and cheaper games that are most tempting, especially if you haven't picked them up before. The complete first season of Life is Strange is AU$4.21, while the deluxe edition of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is AU$7.10. The latter comes highly recommended.

Some more highlights are below. Each sale purchase gets you "special loot" which includes a free mystery game and "a spin on the wheel of mystery," which all sounds pretty high effort when you're buying Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition for a piddling AU$3.16, but hey, maybe you can have fun with it. More deals from major publishers will roll out throughout the week.

Life is Strange 2: Complete Season | AU$15.74 (usually AU$47.99)

Just Cause 3 | AU$3.16 (usually AU$25.66)

Just Cause 4 | AU$12.39 (usually AU$59.95)

Civilization VI | AU$19.11 (usually AU$89.95)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | AU$19.11 (usually AU$89.95)

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey | AU$20.38 (usually AU$59.95)

GTA 5 Premium Edition | AU$20.05 (usually AU$47.17)

LA Noire | AU$15.29 (usually AU$59.95)

The Outer Worlds | AU$38.23 (usually AU$89.95)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds | AU$29.73 (usually AU$69.95)

NBA 2K21 | AU$25.23 (usually AU$89.95)

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$51.23 (usually AU$89.95)

XCOM 2 Collection | AU$22.09 (usually AU$129.95)

Bioshock: The Collection | AU$13.59 (usually AU$79.95)

Heaps more where those came from: check out the full sale on Green Man Gaming.

