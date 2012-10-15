Greek strikes stall Bohemia devs' release

ARMA 3 developers Ivan Buchta and Martin Pezlar, detained in Greece on spying charges for over a month, are facing delays due to a strike in the Greek justice system. GamesIndustry International reports that the strikes are "indefinite," and will last until at least October 20 according to Butcha's and Pezlar's lawyer. Other sources put the earliest end date at October 31. Bohemia interactive, as we reported previously , asserts that the two devs were merely on vacation on the island of Lemnos, the setting for ARMA 3, and the Greek government had already approved the studio to take reference pictures for rebuilding the island in the game.

The petition on HelpIvanMartin.org already has over 12,000 signatures, and is providing regular updates on the status of the case. You can find more information about the strikes affecting Greece on this page .