Grand Theft Auto 5 has a new radio station hosted by Frank Ocean

A $900,000 orbital cannon isn't the only thing that yesterday's Doomsday Heist update for GTA Online brought to the game, or even necessarily the most interesting. Also included is an all-new radio station, Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM, hosted by Frank Ocean, Vegyn, Roof Access, and Fed.

Blonded Los Santos is the first new station to come to the game in more than two years—the last station, The Lab, debuted in July 2015. "Blonded features tracks like Rain by SWV, Crack Rock by Frank Ocean, Winnin by Chief Keef plus music from Todd Rundgren, Curtis Mayfield, Aphex Twin, JME, Jay Z, Migos, Marvin Gaye and many more," Rockstar said.

The name of the station, for the benefit of people (like me) who have no idea what "blonded" means, comes from Frank Ocean's real-life Blonded Radio show, which as Wikipedia explains ran from February to August 2017 on Beats 1.

A quick preview mix is embedded below, and if you'd like to take a listen without having to play the game, you can hit up Rockstar's "curator destination" (which has tunes from all the other GTA radio stations, too) at Apple Music.