Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Kingdom Come: Deliverance at lowest-ever prices in GMG sale

Green Man Gaming is celebrating its ninth birthday by releasing a batch of new deals every day—and right now you can grab games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance and shop sim Moonlighter at their lowest-ever prices.

In today's selection of deals, Shadow the Tomb Raider is 60% off at $24/£18 for the next 48 hours. Hitman 2 is also on sale at a low price—57% off, $24/£19—and My Time at Portia is discounted too.

Yesterday's deals are still available until Sunday, and they include Kingdom Come Deliverance for $24/£19, indie shop sim Moonlighter for $11/£8.50 and co-op cooking game Overcooked 2 for $13.60/£11, which are all historic lows according to deal site IsThereAnyDeal.

If you browse the home page you'll also find solid deals on Middle Earth: Shadow of War (less than $15/£10), ARK: Survival Evolved and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

It's worth checking the page tomorrow to see what the new deals are: the next batch will be released at 11am ET/4pm BST Sunday.