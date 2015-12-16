Grab a free Steam key for arcade shooter, Enemy Mind

Welcome to our latest Steam key giveaway! Today we have a handsome slice of 8-bit shmup action in the form of Enemy Mind, so named because of your ability to reach out and psychically grab an enemy ship. When you seize a ship, you become them, and can then turn your new weapons against the vessel's former compatriots. The game is worth £6.99 / $10, but today it's yours for nothing.

We're running this giveaway is in association with Bundle Stars, which is currently running the Killer Bundle 6, featuring 41 Steam games for $4.99 / £3.69. The bundle includes the 32-game 3D Realms Anthology, Lichdom: Battlemage, Monstrum and more. It's available until Tuesday December 22.

The creators of Enemy Mind, Schell Games, have since moved onto interesting new virtual reality projects, namely I Expect You To Die, a puzzle game that casts you as a secret agent. The game was named Best Overall VR Experience at the Proto Awards, and there's a demo you can try, if you have an Oculus Rift headset.

As for your free Steam key, all you have to do is follow the instructions in the widget below. We have 250,000 keys to give away, so don't be shy.