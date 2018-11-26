Popular

Gigabyte's thin gaming laptop with a GTX 1070 is $550 off for Cyber Monday

A great deal on one of our favorite gaming laptops.

Gigabyte's Areo 15X is one of our best gaming laptops, thanks to its incredible battery life and gorgeous 144Hz display. However, it doesn't come cheap—the version with a GTX 1070 typically floats around $2,000. Right now, a Cyber Monday deal lets you buy the Areo 15X on sale for $1,749.99 from Newegg, a $550 drop from the original MSRP and around $300 less than the usual price. According to Newegg, the deal lasts through the week.

The specifications on this model include a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics card. You can find our full review of it here, and you can buy it from the link below.

GIGABYTE Aero 15X v8-BK4 | $1,749.00  ($550 off)
One of our top choices for best gaming laptop, the Gigabyte Aero 15X, is currently $300 off the usual price, and down $550 from the MSRP. Buy at Newegg 

