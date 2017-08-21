Gigabyte's Aorus AC300W mid-tower case lets you show off your graphics card

The vast majority of cases don't allow you to properly display your graphics card because the heatsink and fan contraption—fancy decorations and all—face downward. There are a some exceptions, one of them being Gigabyte's new Aorus AC300W mid-tower enclosure. With this case, you have the option of installing your graphics card vertically or horizontally, depending on which part you want to be seen.

Mounting your graphics card vertically requires a PCIe rise cable, and presumably Gigabyte includes one with this case. Around back are two vertically placed expansion ports to accommodate graphics cards that take up two slots, as most gaming cards do.

A large side panel window shows off the entire build, minus the power supply, which is hidden underneath a shroud. This type of chambered design is pretty popular these days and allows for cleaner looking builds—you can tuck excess cabling underneath the shroud.

The AC300W has two 3.5-inch drive bays that support both 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drives. You can also install up to two 2.5-inch SSDs behind the motherboard tray.

For cooling, this case comes with two 120mm fans, one in front and one in back. There is room to add another two 120mm fans in the front (or swap them out for two 140mm fans) and two 120mm/140mm fans up top.