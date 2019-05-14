Ghostbusters: The Video Game is getting a remaster, according to Taiwanese ratings board

Released in 2009, Ghostbusters: The Video Game was a perfectly serviceable action game based on the beloved movie series. In addition to being a perfectly serviceable action game, it featured the voice talent of the original film's cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson were all involved, making it an important curio for fans.

Now, according to the Taiwanese Game Software Rating website (via Eurogamer), we have evidence that the game could be getting a remaster. The listing is for 'Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered', and the publisher is listed as Mad Dog Games (publisher of recent titles including World War Z and NBA Playgrounds). No release date is provided.

It'd be nice if all this panned out: the game was delisted on Steam back in 2017, in all likeliness due to lapsed licenses. The rating specifies Xbox One as the platform, but the original game came out for PC, as well as consoles.

The most recent Ghostbusters game, simply titled Ghostbusters, was a poorly received twin-stick shooter which you can still get on Steam. Given the state of that game, it's nice to hear the superior outing may be resuscitated.

Here's the trailer, to refresh your memory: