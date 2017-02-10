Ghost Recon Wildlands will have eye-tracking support at launch

Last month, Techland's Dying Light launched full eye-tracking support which brought a number of new UI, lighting, and interaction options to the zombie survival venture. When it lands on March 7, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands will join the likes of Steep and Watch Dogs 2 by supporting similar eye-tracking options.

Again, use will require specialist eye-tracking hardware—the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C, Alienware17 Notebook, Acer Predator Notebook 21 X, MSI GT72 Notebook and Acer Predator Monitors Z301CT, Z271T and XB271HUT, in this instance—but will promise features such as aiming and placing visual markets via the player's gaze, an easier-accessible communications wheel, cleaner UI, and dynamic lighting, the latter of which skews vision in bright areas, similar to how your eyes react to light in reality.

'Immersive' is a hackneyed term when describing videogame hardware, but Wildlands' eye-tracked 'extended view' feature lets players walk in certain directions while eyeing the landscape in another, which I think sounds cool when acting as a result of your actual real-life head and eye movements.

"Taking out the Santa Blanca Cartel becomes an even richer experience with Tobii eye tracking," reads a statement from Tobii. "Now armed with an extensive eye tracking feature set, team communication becomes more seamless, firefights become more intense and exploring your new surroundings becomes more of an immersive adventure. Go deeper into the Bolivian wilderness and make cartel boss El Sueno a forgotten nightmare."

Eye-tracking in games appears to be becoming increasingly popular, and while there are elements to it which sound gimmick-y, it's worth noting the technology aids those less physically able to play more demanding games.

Ghost Recon Wildlands lands March 7—here's its system requirements as per Nvidia.