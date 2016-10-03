Ghost Recon Wildlands shows its quiet side in a new "Stealth Takedown" trailer

A few months ago we watched as the Ghost Recon team went to work in the open world of Wildlands to take out El Pozolero, AKA "The Stew Maker," an unassuming fellow with a natty mustache who has a singular talent for making bodies disappear. Why the most powerful drug cartel in Bolivia would need to worry about such things, I do not know, but they do and that's bad, and so the Ghosts went in guns blazing to take care of the situation. In the new "Stealth Takedown" trailer released today, they do it again, but much more quietly.

Ghost Recon Wildlands will have a full day/night cycle with weather effects, both of which have an influence on gameplay. At night, and with the added cover of a storm, it's much easier to get from place to place without being noticed. There's plenty of killing going on, but it's of the quieter sort, abetted by the "sync shot" feature that gives players the ability to designate targets for other members of the team.

It looks like good fun, although the temptation to pull a Hudson in the middle of a stealth job would be mighty strong indeed. Not that I enjoy being "that guy," but like we learned from Tom's Exciting Adventures in the Jungle: A job well done is its own reward, but there's something to be said for an off-the-hook goat rodeo, too. Ghost Recon Wildlands is scheduled for release on March 7, 2017.