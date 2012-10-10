Ghost Recon: Future Soldier: Khyber Strike: launched: trailer inside: yes

The Khyber Strike DLC for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier has now launched, bringing with it several new maps, a new game mode, new achievements, a 10 point raise to the level-cap and a new trailer to show these very things off.

The new maps are: Switchback, a close-quarters deathtrap of twisting alleys; Palace, a palace; and Transit, a Moscow metro station with hazardously mobile trains. Meanwhile there's an additional sniper-friendly map for the Guerrilla game mode, called Village, plus Takeover, a game mode in which your regular kills are multiplied by territorial possession.

I was quite keen on Future Soldier . It's not really a return to the hardcore Tom Clancy tactics of yore, back when the games were about crawling on your belly through a half-mile of grass texture before finding a bullet in your skull. But despite the turret sections and slow-motion explosions that seem to have infested the series, Future Soldier also introduces a neat Full Spectrum Warrior-style sightline puzzle, as you orchestrate synchronised takedowns with other members of your squad. And the multiplayer isn't too shabby either.