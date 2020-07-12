Ghost Recon Breakpoint is getting AI teammates this week

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is getting AI teammates: Callsigns Fury, Fixit, and Vasily will be available for solo players with a free update coming later this week. The three companions' physical characteristics and gear loadout will be fully customizable, so players will have a lot of flexibility in how they set up their squad. They were announced at today's Ubisoft Forward preshow.

Your companions will have reactive AI behavior, meaning that if the player stays stealthy, they'll keep things quiet, and if the player goes loud, they'll start shooting. They'll be able to regroup, go to locations, hold, cease fire, and go hot. Commands showcased for the new AI companions also include the Ghost Recon classic of marking targets, then simultaneously striking at enemies when you do.

The free update for Ghost Recon Breakpoint will release on July 15th across platforms.