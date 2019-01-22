Get Tyranny, Shadow Tactics, Pillars of the Earth, and more in the new Humble Bundle

The Humble Caffeine Bundle is not about coffee (or whatever stimulant delivery vehicle you prefer), but the "social broadcasting platform" that debuted early last year. And it's a good one, too, beginning with Headlander, GoNNER Blueberry Edition, Treadnauts, and Caffeine itself (although as far as I know that's free anyway so it's not exactly a big selling point here) for a minimum of $1. Customers in the UK will also get a discount offer for Overclockers UK.

Things get more interesting when you beat the average price, which will net you This War of Mine, Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth, and Dear Esther Landmark Edition. Pay $12 or more and you'll also get the Obsdiain RPG Tyranny, and the extremely good stealth assassination game Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun. The Headlander and This War of Mine soundtracks are also included at their respective levels.

The default charity in the Humble Caffeine Bundle is Take This, "a mental health nonprofit serving the game community/industry that provides resources, guidelines and training about mental health issues in the game community," but you can opt for something different if you prefer. The bundle will be available until 11 am PT/2 pm ET on February 5.