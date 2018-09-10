Get to know Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice's nasty bosses

From Software showed off a wee bit more of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in the form of a new trailer at Sony’s pre-TGS show. It covers a lot of old ground, retreading some of the stuff we saw at E3, but this time we get to witness a few more boss battles, preparing us for our inevitable deaths at their hands.

There’s no English trailer yet, so the story bits were all lost on me, but you’re probably not interested in a From Software game because you crave exposition. Otherwise, there’s a bit of everything: stealth, lightning-fast duels, plenty of grisly executions and, apparently, a yeti? He doesn’t even have a sword though, so I’m sure we’ll be fine.

If you fancy a longer look at the game, check out our 16-minute playthrough.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is due on March 22.