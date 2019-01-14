Get this Alienware desktop with a GeForce RTX 2080 for $1,399

You can save a chunk of change on Alienware's Aurora desktop today, courtesy of a coupon code. Using code 200OFF1599 knocks $200 of configurations priced at $1,599 and above, and with it you can snag a desktop with a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card inside for $1,399.

In this case, most of the cost is going towards the GPU. It sits alongside an Intel 8th generation Core i5-8400 processor and 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM. For storage, it's outfitted with a 1TB hard drive (7,200 RPM). It also sports an 850W power supply and 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity, and comes with a keyboard and mouse.

All of those parts can be upgraded. Doubling the RAM, for example, adds $100 to the build, and so does swapping out the HDD for a 256GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive. The coupon code essentially negates the upgrade fees, if you decide to go that route. If not, this should be a fast PC out of the box, and you could always upgrade it on your own later.

Alienware Aurora Desktop PC | RTX 2080 | $1,399.99

This desktop pairs a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card with a Core i5-8400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive, all of which are upgradeable. Use code 200OFF1599 for the full discount. Buy at Dell



