Get Tannenberg, Dirt 4, Broken Age and four more for $10 in latest Humble bundle

You can grab up to seven new games in Humble's latest standalone bundle, the One Special Day bundle, depending on how much you pay. For just $1 (around £0.81) you'll get Double Fine's point-and-click Broken Age and cat dating sim Purrfect Date, while the $10 (£8.11) top tier will also get you racer Dirt 4 and Tannenberg, the WW2 shooter that I've only heard good things about.

The final three games are in the middle tier: pay $5.38 (about £4.36) to get the $1 games plus the cartoony strategy-sim Bomber Crew, which Paul enjoyed back in 2017, as well as aRPG The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse and unspectacular castle strategy game Stronghold Crusader 2.

I'd say the standouts are Broken Age (yes, it's often going cheap in bundles, but it's still worth having), Tannenberg, Bomber Crew and Dirt 4, which has a rubbish career mode but brilliant racing, according to Andy's review. At least four solid games for $10 is never a bad deal.

Proceeds from the bundle support One Special Day, an event organised by charity SpecialEffect, which helps people with disabilities play videogames. You can grab the bundle here.

