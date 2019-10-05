Pay just $12 for Crash Bandicoot trilogy, Spyro trilogy and COD: WW2

(Image credit: Vicarious Visions/Iron Galaxy)

The latest Humble Monthly bundle is a humdinger. If you spend $12 you'll get seven early unlock games: the PC-remastered Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy (which only came out last month with a $40 price tag) and Call of Duty: WWII. You're getting the PC versions of six PlayStation classics plus a solid 2017 shooter.

Their total retail price—without any discounts—is $140. Your $12 will subscribe you to Humble's monthly bundles, which also contain a set of mystery games that you'll unlock at the start of next month. You can cancel your subscription anytime.

As Andy wrote in his review, the platforming in Crash Bandicoot hasn't aged well, but the trilogy is a faithful recreation of all three games, so it's perfect for nostalgia hunters. Spyro, by all accounts, feels slicker, and its HD trilogy currently has nearly 90% positive user reviews on Steam. Call of Duty: WWII's campaign is forgettable but the multiplayer is excellent: so said James in his review. Judging by the game's subreddit you shouldn't have any issues finding a full match.

You can grab the deal here.