Get Overgrowth, Tangledeep, Dream Daddy, and more in the new Humble Bundle

The very first Humble Bundle, put together back before anyone realized that it was going to become this whole big thing, was in fact called the Humble Indie Bundle: A pay-what-you-want package of World of Goo, Aquaria, Gish, Lugaru, and Penumbra Overture. That's a sweet deal by any measure, and it's also an interesting bit of triviai right now because today brings us an all-new Humble Indie Bundle—the 20th—with seven games and four soundtracks up for grabs.

For any price you care to pay, you'll get The First Tree, Tangledeep, and Among the Sleep Enhanced Edition, which is a great entry point: I'm not familiar with The First Tree but Tangledeep and Among the Sleep are both excellent and worth a hell of a lot more than a buck all on their own.

Beat the average price, which is still well under $4, and you'll add Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, Tooth and Tail, and Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator. I don't know why anyone would willingly inflict Getting Over It on themselves and the guy with the beard and the gut looks too much like one of my Twitter friends for me to ever be comfortable with Dream Daddy, but lots of people love both and the small animal RTS Tooth and Tail is pretty great too.

At the top end of the scale, for $10, you'll also get Overgrowth, and that one I'm not so sure about. A "kung fu rabbit game" sounds cool, but a childhood spent with Mother West Wind's Animal Friends means that I just don't think I'm ready for Mortal Woodland Kreatures Kombat.

The bundle also includes soundtracks for Among the Sleep, Tangledeep, Tooth and Tail, and Overgrowth at their respective tiers. It's available until March 19.