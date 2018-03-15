Get $187 worth of happy little art games and software in the Humble Bob Ross Bundle

Artist Bob Ross, who died in 1995, still managed to take over the internet a couple years ago when all 403 episodes of his television program The Joy of Painting were rebroadcast on Twitch. Last year Ross also appeared as a Sylvanus skin in the Hi-Rez MOBA Smite. And now, the gentle artist has arrived at the Humble Store in the Humble Bob Ross Bundle, which includes art games, software, videos, and ebooks.

You can pay what you want for Crayon Physics Deluxe, Draw a Stickman: Epic Collector Pack, Draw Your Game, and three episodes of Ross' show, The Joy of Painting.

Pay over $9.50 and you'll also get Passpartout: The Starving Artist (a game I enjoyed despite being a terrible painter), Drawful 2, and three Joy of Painting ebooks. For $15 or more you'll also get Corel Painter Essentials 6, Corel Painter Essentials Mystic Mountains Essentials Brush Pack, and the documentary Bob Ross: The Happy Painter.

This happy little bundle is available for the next 12 days.