Get Devil Daggers and Prison Architect for $5 in latest Humble Bundle

Any week where I get to write twice about Devil Daggers by Wednesday is a good week. On Monday, the lightning-paced 90’s-style arena shooter—where you fire glowing magic knives at waves of hell-bound monsters—added a nifty top-down replay mode via its version 3 update. Now, it’s part of the latest Humble Bundle which is live from right now until October 4.

Alongside roguelike dungeon crawler Runestone Keeper, and the wonderful RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack, Devil Daggers features in the pay-what-want tier of the Humble Jumbo Bundle 7.

The familiar Humble setup applies in that paying above the average price— which is a clean $5 (about £3.85), at the time of writing—also nets you tinyBuild’s retro boxer Punch Club, Stronghold Crusader 2 (which is currently £29.99/$49.99 on Steam), and Introversion’s lovely prison-builder Prison Architect—the latter of which recently launched its final update, granting players access to the game’s dev tools and cheats.

Should you wish to get your hands on all of that and an Early Access key for survival ‘em up Miscreated, it’ll set you back $9.99 (approximately £7.69). As always, payments are split between developers, organisers and charity at your discretion. There's some goodies for free-to-play card game Duelyst up for grabs too.

The Humble Jumbo Bundle 7 runs from now until October 4.