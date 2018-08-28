Get board games without the boards in the Humble Digital Tabletop Bundle

The Humble Digital Tabletop Bundle is a pay-what-you-want collection of board games, minus the boards, and the tables, and the dice and cards and markers and whatever else you might normally associate with such things. Because they're digital, see—all of the convenience, with none of the hassle.

For $1, you get the Ticket to Ride complete bundle, the Ticket to Ride Android edition, Sentinels of the Multiverse, and Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game on PC and Android.

Beat the average price, and Pathfinder Adventures, Carcassonne – Tiles and Tactics, Sentinels of the Multiverse – Shattered Timelines, Talisman: Digital Edition, Talisman – the Highland Expansion, Talisman – The Dungeon Expansion, and Talisman on Android will be yours.

Drop a tenner, or more if you like (it's for charity, remember), and you'll also snag the "grim fairy tale board game" Armello.

The Sentinels of the Multiverse soundtrack is also part of the package, as is the Humble Trekkie Pack for Star Trek Online players, and Humble Monthly subscribers who opt for the $10 tier will also get a $2 wallet credit. If you're not a subscriber but would like to be, a ten percent discount on your first month is also on tap. The Humble Digital Tabletop Bundle will be available until September 11.