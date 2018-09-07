Get an MSI GTX 1080 Ti for $600 on Newegg

Now that the new generation of Nvidia cards are almost here, prices for 10-series GPUs continue to drop. GTX 1080 Ti cards have largely stayed around $650, but now you can buy an MSI triple-fan model for $599.99 after a $20 mail-in rebate.

This card uses MSI's 'ZeroFrozr' technology to stop the fans when temperatures drop below 60°C, and there's a custom heatsink with 8mm "super pipes." The core clock is 1531 MHz, but it can boost to 1645 MHz. For input, you get one dual-link DVI-D, two HDMI, and two DisplayPort.

You can buy the MSI GTX 1080 Ti from Newegg.

