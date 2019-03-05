Get an Intel 1TB NVM SSD for $115, or 512GB SSD and 16GB DDR4 RAM kit for $160

In many cases, the best SSD for gaming is going to be a SATA-based model, because you get more capacity for your dollar than with the best NVMe SSDs, with still enough speed to make your system feel and respond much faster than running a mechanical HDD. There are exceptions worth considering, though, such as Intel's SSD 660p, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

Intel introduced the SSD 660p series in August of last year, with the intent on making NVMe drives more affordable. In this case, you can snag the 1TB model for just $114.99. That's $95 below its list price.

Lists prices are often inflated over street pricing, and while that's true here as well, CamelCamelCamel shows this same drive sold for $189.99 for the first half of February. It's now the lowest we've ever seen it, and is even a little cheaper than SanDisk's SSD Plus 1TB, which is one of the best SSD deals of the week.

It's also much faster. While not on par with flagship NVMe SSDs, Intel's model boast up to 1,800MB/s of sequential read and write performance. That's about three times faster than a SATA SSD. And of course there's the convenience of popping this into an M.2 slot, rather than running (and managing) SATA and power cables.

If you're building a new PC or otherwise need some RAM too, Newegg is selling the 512GB model bundled with a Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB DDR4-3000 kit for $159.99.

