Get a sneak peek at Anthem's latest Javelin in the new trailer

The latest trailer for Anthem has appeared ahead of CES 2019, showing off lots of striking environments full of Javelins and monsters battering the snot out of each other. Check it out above.

Not surprisingly for an Nvidia trailer, the focus is on eye candy, and crikey does Anthem look pretty. The not-quite-open-worlds of BioWare games past, such as Inquisition and Andromeda, even when they were pretty large, never felt quite as liberating as, say, Skyrim or The Witcher 3's Northern Realms. They always felt constructed rather than believable places. Anthem's world, so far, looks not only gorgeous, but more tangible, too.

So the world looks great, and the flying continues to look like a hoot, but I confess that Anthem's yet to really pique my interest in the way that, well, any BioWare game has in years. Maybe it's because I don't have any attachment to it yet, unlike Dragon Age or Mass Effect, but there's the other stuff, like the simplified conversations and its resemblance to Destiny, a series that has only ever been able to hold my attention in brief spurts, giving me pause.

I still quite fancy flitting around jungle ruins in my weird suit, though, and the combat looks a bit more kinetic and faster paced than a typical BioWare game. Even in the short video there's a good range of enemies, too, from giant, raging monsters to walking weapon platforms. There's a new Javelin, as well, though we don't yet know how it compares to the Ranger, Colossus, Storm or Interceptor.

Anthem is due out on February 22, but you'll be able to take it for a spin before then. A demo for preorders and Origin Access subscribers will run January 25-27, followed by an open demo on February 1-3.