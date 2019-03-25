Get a Radeon RX 590 graphics card and three games for $220

The best graphics card doesn't necessarily command top dollar, not if you're factoring in the overall bang-for-buck. That's why we've been recommending AMD's Radeon RX 580 as a more-than-serviceable mainstream option. The newer Radeon RX 590 ups the ante with faster clocks and lower power consumption, and you can grab one today for $219.99.

Specifically, Newegg is selling the XFX Radeon RX 590 Fatboy model for $219.99. It's the same price as the Sapphire model that was on sale a couple of weeks ago (now expired), and like that model, XFX's card sports a factory overclock—1,580MHz, up from AMD's reference 1,545MHz boost clock.

This card also qualifies for AMD's free game promotion, which nets you download codes for Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5. All in all, this is a pretty good haul for the money.

