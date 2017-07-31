Get a Plantronics Gamecom 788 surround sound gaming headset for $25

Are you looking for a cheap headset with 7.1 Dolby surround sound? If you're willing to take a chance on a model we haven't tested yet, Tanga has a seemingly good deal on the Platronics Gamecom 788. It's currently on sale for $25 with free shipping (and free returns).

This same headset sells for $84.50 on Amazon and $76.52 on Jet.com. We've also seen it listed for as low as $40 from a lesser known vendor, though Tanga's sale price is still the least expensive around.

The Gamecom 788 uses 40mm drivers. It has built-in volume controls on the headset, a noise cancelling microphone, and 7.1 Dolby surround sound support.

You can fold the earpods or swivel and lay them flat for storage or travel. As to the comfort level, we combed through some user reviews and saw mostly positive feedback, for what that's worth.

Tanga's policy on this headset is that you have 30 days to return the headset if it's broken or damaged, and 15 days if you change your mind for whatever reason. Either way, Tanga pays for return shipping. There does not appear to be any restocking fee or other strings attached.

You can grab the Plantronics Gamecom 788 on sale here. Also be sure to check out which headsets we think are best for gaming, along with our picks for the best wireless headsets.

